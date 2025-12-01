It's a new month for the Orlando Magic as they try to build off the momentum that they have had early in the season.

Here's a look at the team schedule for the upcoming month and what to expect.

Dec. 1 vs. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls come to town for the second time this season, where the Magic hope they have a different result than that of the first meeting.

Dec. 3 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama may still be injured, but the Spurs provide a strong matchup for the Magic.

Dec. 5 vs. Miami Heat

The Heat are in Orlando for the second time this season after losing on opening night, but Tyler Herro is back, and Miami is hungry for a win.

Dec. 7 at New York Knicks

The Magic beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, so New York will be ready for them when they come for a Sunday matinee.

Dec. 9 vs. Miami Heat (NBA Cup Quarterfinal)

The Magic went 4-0 in NBA Cup group play, allowing them to host the Heat for a chance to go to Las Vegas.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner controls the ball against the Miami Heat. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dec. 18 at Denver Nuggets

After the NBA Cup, the Magic get slammed with a matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Dec. 20 at Utah Jazz

The Magic then get a winnable game against the Jazz, but it's also one that could result in a trap if they're not careful.

Dec. 22 at Golden State Warriors

The Magic beat the Warriors in Orlando last month. Now the Magic can sweep the season series against Stephen Curry's team.

Dec. 23 at Portland Trail Blazers

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Magic face off against the Blazers, who are still stung by the loss from Desmond Bane's game-winner last month.

Dec. 26 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Magic return home from their long road trip to face off against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

Dec. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets

The Magic conclude their season series with the Nuggets in Jokic's lone trip to Orlando this season.

Dec. 29 at Toronto Raptors

The Magic fly north of the border to face off against the Raptors, who have been one of the more surprising teams so far this season.

Dec. 31 at Indiana Pacers

The Magic end the calendar year with a game against the Pacers on a Wednesday afternoon before the ball drops.

