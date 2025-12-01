The toughest games on the Orlando Magic's December schedule
It's a new month for the Orlando Magic as they try to build off the momentum that they have had early in the season.
Here's a look at the team schedule for the upcoming month and what to expect.
Dec. 1 vs. Chicago Bulls
The Bulls come to town for the second time this season, where the Magic hope they have a different result than that of the first meeting.
Dec. 3 vs. San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama may still be injured, but the Spurs provide a strong matchup for the Magic.
Dec. 5 vs. Miami Heat
The Heat are in Orlando for the second time this season after losing on opening night, but Tyler Herro is back, and Miami is hungry for a win.
Dec. 7 at New York Knicks
The Magic beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, so New York will be ready for them when they come for a Sunday matinee.
Dec. 9 vs. Miami Heat (NBA Cup Quarterfinal)
The Magic went 4-0 in NBA Cup group play, allowing them to host the Heat for a chance to go to Las Vegas.
Dec. 18 at Denver Nuggets
After the NBA Cup, the Magic get slammed with a matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Dec. 20 at Utah Jazz
The Magic then get a winnable game against the Jazz, but it's also one that could result in a trap if they're not careful.
Dec. 22 at Golden State Warriors
The Magic beat the Warriors in Orlando last month. Now the Magic can sweep the season series against Stephen Curry's team.
Dec. 23 at Portland Trail Blazers
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Magic face off against the Blazers, who are still stung by the loss from Desmond Bane's game-winner last month.
Dec. 26 vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Magic return home from their long road trip to face off against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Dec. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets
The Magic conclude their season series with the Nuggets in Jokic's lone trip to Orlando this season.
Dec. 29 at Toronto Raptors
The Magic fly north of the border to face off against the Raptors, who have been one of the more surprising teams so far this season.
Dec. 31 at Indiana Pacers
The Magic end the calendar year with a game against the Pacers on a Wednesday afternoon before the ball drops.
