Three Orlando Magic Players Who Must Step Up
The Orlando Magic are hoping to take the next step as a team this season, so they will need players to make individual strides in their respective games.
Here's a look at three players the Magic need to see improvements from in the upcoming season.
Anthony Black
Black made a jump from his first to second season, but he needs to continue growing as he enters Year 3.
Black will come off the bench alongside Tyus Jones in the backcourt, so there will be fewer ball-handling opportunities than what he has had in the past. However, he should still be viewed as a key part of the second unit as a 6-7 guard that can defend any position.
Jett Howard
Howard has been a disappointment for the Magic ever since he was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He didn't catch on as quickly as Black, playing in the G League for most of his rookie year.
In his second season, Howard didn't catch a consistent role in Jamahl Mosley's rotation, even with the team struggling mightily to shoot the 3-pointer. Howard came into the league as a 3-point specialist, so he could be part of the team's solution to that problem.
However, the Magic still pride themselves on the defensive end of the floor and Howard will need to get better in that department in order for him to see the court more frequently.
Jonathan Isaac
Isaac had the healthiest year of his NBA career since the 2018-19 season, playing in 71 games for the Magic. However, he only averaged 5.4 points per game, matching his numbers from his rookie season back in 2017-18.
Isaac added some weight ahead of last season in hopes to help him bulk up against other centers. The plan didn't work out how the Magic had hoped, but he is back to the weight he was at for the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, where he had arguably his best season since his injuries.
The hope is for Isaac to return to that form this season in hopes of being a strong defensive presence for the second unit.
