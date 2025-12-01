Magic without Paolo Banchero take jump in NBA power rankings

The Orlando Magic are rolling, winning eight of their last 10 games and climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic are also moving up in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's weekly power rankings. The Magic are sitting at No. 9 after being No. 11 last week, resulting in a two-spot jump.

"The Magic went undefeated in NBA Cup pool play, picking up their best win of the season on Friday, when they edged the Pistons in Detroit. They’ve climbed into the top six in the East, having won eight of their last 10 games," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic are now 6-6 against the other eight Eastern Conference teams with winning records, having avenged losses to the Sixers and Pistons. Their worst offensive game of the season was when they suffered a Week 1 loss to the 9-10 Bulls, who will be back in Orlando on Monday."

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Magic making moves in NBA power rankings

The only teams that ranked higher in the power rankings were the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. This puts the Magic at No. 3 in the East.

The Magic are eagerly waiting Paolo Banchero's return. He has missed the last eight games with a left groin strain, and he won't play in the team's next game against the Chicago Bulls. Banchero's absence has forced his teammates to step up in his place, resulting in breakthroughs with players like Anthony Black and Desmond Bane.

Once the Magic get Banchero back on the court as well as backup center Moe Wagner, Orlando could be at full strength and a terror for the rest of the Eastern Conference. That should put the Magic higher in the power rankings in future weeks.

The Magic are back in action tonight to start a three-game homestand against the Bulls. That will continue into Wednesday when the San Antonio Spurs come to town, and Friday when the Miami Heat visit for the second time this season. The week concludes with a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks in a Sunday matinee showdown.

