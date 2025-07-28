Two-Time Scoring Champion Claims He Had To Carry Orlando Magic
Tracy McGrady was one of the greatest players ever to wear an Orlando Magic jersey. He first joined the franchise in the summer of 2000, signing as a free agent. The Hall of Famer played four seasons in his home state, averaged 28.1 points throughout his tenure, led the league in scoring twice and was named an All-Star each year.
Despite all the individual success, McGrady and the Magic never made it past the first round of the playoffs. Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill was also on the team, but could never stay healthy. McGrady never had a legitimate star by his side and carried the franchise on his back.
On a recent episode of “7PM in Brooklyn,” a podcast hosted by Carmelo Anthony, McGrady recapped his Orlando tenure and how he was “forced” to be a high scorer.
“Our team was built around myself, Grant Hill, and Mike Miller,” he said. “Hill was out for the season and Miller’s a rookie. I'm with a bunch of role players, I have to let it go.”
The Magic was McGrady-or-bust given the lack of talent and health. He’ll forever be remembered as one of the greats among the franchise, but there will always be that “what-if” about his tenure. What could've been had Hill stayed healthy or if the Magic didn't miss out on signing Tim Duncan in free agency.
Multiple alternatives for McGrady, regardless, greatness lives on. He was also inducted into the franchise's own Hall of Fame.
