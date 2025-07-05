Orlando Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Joins Highly Esteemed List
The Orlando Magic have a unique history for such a young team, from drafting Shaquille O’Neal No. 1 in 1992 to winning the 1993 Draft Lottery and trading for Penny Hardaway. Building homegrown talent through the draft and retaining it while also trying to attract superstar free agents has long been a challenge for the Magic as a smaller-market, less storied franchise. Still, the blockbuster sign-and-trade acquisition of guard Tracy McGrady stands out as one of the best moves in league history.
McGrady was drafted No. 9 by the Toronto Raptors in 1997. After averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over three seasons, he was ready to step into a starring role after finishing as a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year. Something that wasn't possible in Toronto with his cousin Vince Carter as the team’s centerpiece.
Looking to rejuvenate the fanbase, the Magic became instant suitors for McGrady, offering him the platform to take the reins of the franchise. The decision was recently listed by Bleacher Report as one of the greatest free-agent signings of all time.
"The Orlando Magic, a franchise that has never been a destination for top-tier free agents and has struggled to keep its homegrown stars," the article wrote. "Decided to give McGrady a shot by signing him to a seven-year, $92.8 million deal. The partnership paid off for both McGrady and the Magic. As he had anticipated, McGrady quickly rose to superstar status."
Tracy McGrady quickly flourished into one of the NBA's premier scorers after becoming the No. 1 option with the Orlando Magic. In his first season, he earned Most Improved Player honors, was selected to the All-Star Game, and finished top-six in MVP voting.
He consistently dominated, finishing as an MVP finalist in three out of the four seasons and earning two All-NBA First Team selections. Despite his individual success, McGrady grew frustrated with the team’s inability to perform in the playoffs, eventually requesting a trade sending him to the Houston Rockets.
"The Magic made the playoffs in each of McGrady's first three years with the team...and were summarily bounced in the first round each time," the article added. "McGrady just never had the team around him to ensure success. Ultimately, McGrady wanted to chase higher level of success than the Magic could reach and was traded to Houston. Still, he remains the only major star to both choose Orlando and excel while with the Magic."
