Fans Debate Orlando Magic Greats Penny Hardaway And Tracy McGrady
The Orlando Magic had several iconic guards throughout their history, but two stand out the most: Penny Hardaway and Tracy McGrady.
In a recent social media post, fans weighed in on which legend they would choose all time.
The Magic traded for Penny Hardaway in the 1993 NBA Draft after franchise star Shaquille O’Neal strongly pushed for his selection. Despite reaching the NBA Finals, the duo lasted just three seasons. Hardaway averaged 19 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds over six seasons in Orlando, earning four All-Star selections and receiving MVP consideration.
He eventually got traded to the Phoenix Suns after seeking a fresh start following multiple injuries, allowing the Magic to commit to a full rebuild.
Orlando completed a sign-and-trade for rising superstar McGrady in 2000, providing him the opportunity to lead the franchise. The Hall of Famer led them to three straight playoff appearances, averaging 28.1 points, 5.1 assists, and seven rebounds in four seasons.
Despite never advancing past the first round, he earned four All-Star selections and finished in the top four of MVP voting twice.
Fans are split between two of the most decorated players in the franchise's history.
@MoaningPeyton: "My heart says Penny. My basketball eyes say if both were 100% healthy T-MAC."
@chuckmayynnee: "Sorry but it’s T Mac not even close."
@SaintQs_News: "Sheeeeeshhhh…Kobe said T-Mac was the other most complete player beside AI during the time they played…buttttt I gotta go with Anfernee … T-Mac said Penny was the reason he wore the #1 at Orlando."
@PeterWysocki: "In his prime, I'm taking Tmac. Although if Penny stayed healthy, he might've been able to reach that level too."
