Tracy McGrady Thinks Stars Have Aligned For Orlando Magic To Rise In East
With two of the Eastern Conference heavyweights dealing with injuries to star players, NBA great Tracy McGrady sees no reason why the Orlando Magic can't capitalize.
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks both had late-season injuries to star players. Jayson Tatum sustained a torn Achilles in the Boston Celtics' loss against the New York Knicks in the conference semifinals. Lillard had the same injury in the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round loss.
There is no timetable on when either player returns next season. McGrady feels that opens a window for the Magic to take advantage. They were eliminated by the Celtics in the first round, but have since added guard Desmond Bane in the offseason, pairing him with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
"If you look at the Eastern Conference, we just talked about Dame Lillard out for Milwaukee," McGrady said during an appearance Friday on ESPN's First Take. "Jayson Tatum is out with Boston. It's a good opportunity for the Magic to creep in there and possibly have some better success in the playoffs."
McGrady, who rose to fame with the Magic in the early 2000s, is also excited about the Bane signing. He said he thinks it could take the franchise to another level. It puts them among the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Knicks.
