NBA Combine Prospect's Favorite Player Is Orlando Magic Legend Tracy McGrady
Arizona freshman Carter Bryant has stood out at the NBA Combine as a top wing prospect, showcasing a large frame and a versatile skill set. In recent interviews, he listed Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady as his favorite player.
"All time," Bryant said. "I’m going to go with Kobe, Bryant, Tracy, McGrady … You know, obviously with Kobe, D Book, Kyrie and Tracy McGrady. I feel like a lot of those dudes fall into the same tree in terms of being able to make difficult shots, and they make the game simple."
The Magic are projected to draft Bryant at No.16, adding offensive shot creation and bolstering an already elite defense, capable of guarding nearly anyone on the court.
"I feel like I'm a guy that can guard multiple positions," Bryant added. "Obviously, I want to be able to start one through five. I feel like I'm capable of guarding one through four now, obviously I need to be a little bit stronger, but I see myself being a guy that guards all five positions on the floor."
Along with being athletically gifted, Bryant also takes pride playmaking.
"Passing is one of my favorite things to do on the floor," Bryant expressed. I try to get to spots where I'm one pass away from everything. I think just simplifying the game allows me to do that. So not necessarily that I'm this spectacular passer, but I make the game so simple that reads are easy to make. You have to be able to make reads that are repeatable. So I think that's what comes with being a great passer."
There was speculation that the McDonald's All-American might return to college after the freshman averaged just 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds , but he's fully committed to the draft.
"I've officially declared for the draft," Bryant stated.
