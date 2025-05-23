Warriors Swap NBA Champion For Magic's International Duo In Offseason Trade Proposal
Outside shooting is one of the most glaring issues in the Orlando Magic's rotation, as they shot an NBA-low 31.8% from the arc in 2025.
The three teams that most often attempted three-pointers last season are the Boston Celtics (48.2), Golden State Warriors (42.4), and Chicago Bulls (42). Acquiring a rotational piece accustomed to playing in a system where outside shooting plays a major role is a strong step in the right direction for Orlando.
This is why ClutchPoints proposes the Magic trade an international tandem of Goga Bitadze (Georgia) and Tristan da Silva (Germany) to the Warriors for NBA champion guard Moses Moody.
"Moses Moody is a front office favorite and is not likely to go anywhere, especially if the Warriors brass still believes that the strong end he had to the 2024-25 regular season will be more of the norm for him moving forward rather than the outlier," the article shared. "Nonetheless, Moody is looming as a major trade chip for the Dubs after he had a stinker of a playoff run."
The article then suggested that Orlando's front office dangling Bitadze and da Silva may be enough to convince the Warriors to deal Moody. It's not hard to see why the Magic would express interest in trading for the 22-year-old.
He has yet to shoot less than 36 percent from three-point range in his four seasons in the league, nailing 37.4 percent in 2025. Moody's interest in joining the Magic could stem from his limited role in Warriors coach Steve Kerr's rotation, as he played 22.3 minutes per game last season. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley would have no choice but to let the 2021 lottery pick see the floor more due to his floor-stretching ability.
The motivation for the Warriors accepting this return is simple: Bitadze adds size to a small frontcourt and da Silva is a high-upside forward entering his sophomore season.
