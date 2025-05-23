CBS Sports Has Orlando Magic Taking Tenacious Defender In Draft
The Orlando Magic may add two-way wing depth to the roster soon. Recently, CBS Sports released a mock draft that has St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming filling the need with the 25th pick.
"I love it, I think this is really good value," said CBS College Basketball Insider Kyle Boone. "Rasheer Fleming is someone who I have a top-20 prospect grade on."
"The two-way ability that he can add, the depth that he can add on the wing because of his defense, because of his length, because of his shooting makes a lot of sense here at 25 for the Orlando Magic," Boone added.
Fleming has improved significantly in three seasons, specifically from the perimeter. As a junior, he averaged 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep. There are concerns regarding Fleming's ball-handling capabilities and how he will perform against high-level competition.
However, Fleming has a winning mentality.
"I'm willing to win, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win games," Fleming said.
With a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Fleming displays elite defensive ability. Last season, he averaged 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals. With long athleticism, he is a confident defender.
"Being able to get into the ball, and even if I'm not up close and personal into the ball, I have enough space, and because of my wingspan, I don't have to be so close to the ball," Fleming said.
Orlando has spent recent picks drafting and developing forwards. If the organization acquires Fleming, he will fit the mold.
