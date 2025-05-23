Orlando Magic Listed Highly Among Teams With Brightest Futures
The Orlando Magic have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but were eliminated in the first round both times. Despite battling injuries, the pressure is rising to make a deep postseason run behind the star duo Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Banchero, 22, and Wagner, 23, are showcasing the potential to become one of the league’s premier duos.
Rob Perez of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Magic at No. 6 among teams with the brightest future, noting injuries derailed a potentially dominant season.
"There's a team that should be out here whining about not having their guys available," Perez said. "It's probably the Orlando Magic. When we saw Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on the floor together at the beginning of the season. This was absolute brilliance. While Franz and Paulo are certainly the front of the billboard, we very quickly learn the glue that holds them together, the oil that makes the engine run, is Jalen Suggs."
Banchero and Wagner missed significant time with oblique injuries while Suggs started just 35 games before a knee injury ended his season.
The three leading scorers saw limited time together this season, but the future remains hopeful with Suggs and Wagner under long-term contracts and Banchero expected to receive a "super-max" deal.
Perez added signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hurt cap flexibility, but landing Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons could help balance the offense.
"The reason why I put them at number six is they went out and overpaid for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to steal him and poach him from the Denver Nuggets," Perez said. "Hoping he would come in there and seamlessly become that floor spacer, but KCP has been a failed experiment. I wouldn't mind them going out and trying to get Anfernee Simons to go out there and be that creator, so that Paolo Banchero’s usage rate isn't in the mid-30s, and he's having to do everything himself."