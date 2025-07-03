Where The Magic Stand After One of Biggest Offseasons
Whenever a franchise makes a set of blockbuster acquisitions in any sport, it can take some time for the players to adjust and have roles defined. In the NBA, a roster can usually be categorized into three important categories: Stars, the "Alfreds", and the "Others". Here's how we can breakdown the Orlando Magic after the arrival of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.
Stars: Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner
A team should never trade four first-round picks for someone that won't dominate the offensive workload. Wagner averaged 24.1 points while shooting 29.5 percent from the arc last season. Improving efficiency even just a few percentage points will be the golden key that unlocks the rest of this offense, especially with Tyus Jones as facilitator.
The Alfreds: Tyus Jones, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr.
Lakers coach J.J. Redick coined this term to describe the secondary contributors or the high-impact role players. The "Alfreds" are the important sidekicks who do the dirty work and make it easier for stars lives.
The Magic's offensive output decreased when Jalen Suggs went down again with an injury last season. A two-guard lineup of Suggs and Jones is intriguing, but they have to stay healthy. Wendell Carter Jr. will continue to command Orlando's paint for a sixth season.
The Others: Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, Goga Bitadze, Tristan De Silva, Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard
Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal popularized this term to describe the greater depth of a team. The "others" need to stay ready when their number is called.
Orlando is unlikely to run a 12-man rotation in the playoffs but these names have significant roles for the team at different or all parts of the regular season. The arrival of Bane and Jones did not solve all of the perimeter offensive issues, but the emergence of Black, Richardson, and Howard to compliment Bane and Jones can.
Carter Jr. averaged less than 26 minutes for the second consecutive season. Expect De Silva, Bitadze, and Isaac to have sizable roles again. De Silva and Bitadze both averaged more than 20 minutes last season.
MORE MAGIC NEWS
ESPN Insider Strongly Defends Orlando Magic Trade Package For Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic See Title Chances Rise After Big Free Agent Acquisition
How 1st Round Draft Pick Jase Richardson Performed Against Summer League Opponents at Michigan State