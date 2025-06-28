How 1st Round Draft Pick Jase Richardson Performed Against Summer League Opponents at Michigan State
The Orlando Magic selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 25th pick in the NBA draft. While he only spent one year in college, he racked up high-scoring performances against some familiar foes that he'll run into again during the Summer League in Las Vegas.
Richardson will start his NBA career the same way his collegiate career ended: with former Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell on the opposing team. The Magic play against the Sacramento Kings July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Michigan State's last game of the NCAA Tournament in March was a loss to Cardwell and Auburn in the Elite 8.
The Toronto Raptors summer league team has no former collegiate opponents of Richardson but the Magic's July 15 matchup versus Brooks Barnhizer and the Oklahoma City Thunder is an interesting one. Barnhizer, a wing out of Northwestern, struggled heavily against Richardson and Michigan State. He shot 2 for 13 from the field and finished with just four points. He could be looking for redemption in the matchup.
To cap off the summer league regular season for Orlando, Richardson meets up with Michigan's Danny Wolf yet again. Wolf, the No. 27 pick, was one of five first-round draft picks for the Brooklyn Nets. Richardson averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and two steals in the two games he met up with Wolf. In return, Wolf averaged 14.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 block per game in his two matchups against Michigan State.
