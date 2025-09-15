Why a rookie is critical to contending Orlando Magic's success
Heading into last season, the Orlando Magic, one of the most intriguing young teams in the NBA, were expected to take a sizable leap after scratching the surface as a 47-win team in 2023-24.
Unfortunately, a pair of oblique injuries to both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- plus season-ending knee surgery for Jalen Suggs -- put that on pause.
Though another big detriment to the Magic taking the next step was their offense -- or lack thereof -- finishing dead last in 3-point percentage (31.8 percent) with the league's fourth-worst offensive efficiency.
While the majority of the team's offensive burden will still be shouldered by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and newly-acquired sharpshooter Desmond Bane, Magic rookie Jase Richardson could be critical to the team's offensive success in 2024-25.
Jase Richardson provides exactly what Magic desperately need:
Jase Richardson was drafted No. 25 overall by the Magic in the 2025 NBA Draft.
On the surface, the Michigan State alum did not have a breakout freshman season, He averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds on 41.2 percent shooting from 3-point range, starting in 15 of his 36 games in his lone season under legendary head coach Tom Izzo.
However, his impact not only as a shooter, but as a connective playmaker, made him a very intriguing one-and-done prospect.
No team needs more perimeter shooting than the Orlando Magic. Desmond Bane, a career 41.0 percent long-range shooter (6.3 3PA) helps alleviate a lot of those struggles. Though Orlando now must withstand the departures of Gary Harris, Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Cole Anthony -- the latter two being part of the Bane trade.
Orlando also lacked quality playmaking and advantage creation outside of Banchero and Wagner; Tyus Jones will be critical to the team's facilitation, but he isn't the advantage exploiter that Richardson has the potential to be.
The NBA isn't a small guards league -- and Richardson will need to hold up defensively to play under head coach Jamahl Mosley. But the 6-foot-1 guard shot north of 40 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent at the rim in the halfcourt under Mosley.
Surrounding Banchero, Wagner, Suggs (a respectable shooter) and Bane with as much 3-point shooting as possible should be a priority. There's no guarantee he starts the season in the rotation. But if Richardson's off-ball gravity, movement shooting and quality decision-making all translate, he will be very important to the team's offensive output much sooner rather than later.
