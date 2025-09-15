The Magic Insider

Why a rookie is critical to contending Orlando Magic's success

The Michigan State alum brings multiple skills Orlando desperately needs.

Matt Hanifan

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Jase Richardson talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Heading into last season, the Orlando Magic, one of the most intriguing young teams in the NBA, were expected to take a sizable leap after scratching the surface as a 47-win team in 2023-24.

Unfortunately, a pair of oblique injuries to both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- plus season-ending knee surgery for Jalen Suggs -- put that on pause.

Though another big detriment to the Magic taking the next step was their offense -- or lack thereof -- finishing dead last in 3-point percentage (31.8 percent) with the league's fourth-worst offensive efficiency.

While the majority of the team's offensive burden will still be shouldered by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and newly-acquired sharpshooter Desmond Bane, Magic rookie Jase Richardson could be critical to the team's offensive success in 2024-25.

Jase Richardson provides exactly what Magic desperately need:

Jase Richardson was drafted No. 25 overall by the Magic in the 2025 NBA Draft.

On the surface, the Michigan State alum did not have a breakout freshman season, He averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds on 41.2 percent shooting from 3-point range, starting in 15 of his 36 games in his lone season under legendary head coach Tom Izzo.

However, his impact not only as a shooter, but as a connective playmaker, made him a very intriguing one-and-done prospect.

No team needs more perimeter shooting than the Orlando Magic. Desmond Bane, a career 41.0 percent long-range shooter (6.3 3PA) helps alleviate a lot of those struggles. Though Orlando now must withstand the departures of Gary Harris, Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Cole Anthony -- the latter two being part of the Bane trade.

Orlando also lacked quality playmaking and advantage creation outside of Banchero and Wagner; Tyus Jones will be critical to the team's facilitation, but he isn't the advantage exploiter that Richardson has the potential to be.

The NBA isn't a small guards league -- and Richardson will need to hold up defensively to play under head coach Jamahl Mosley. But the 6-foot-1 guard shot north of 40 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent at the rim in the halfcourt under Mosley.

Surrounding Banchero, Wagner, Suggs (a respectable shooter) and Bane with as much 3-point shooting as possible should be a priority. There's no guarantee he starts the season in the rotation. But if Richardson's off-ball gravity, movement shooting and quality decision-making all translate, he will be very important to the team's offensive output much sooner rather than later.

Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_