Malik Beasley Signs With Bad Bunny’s Basketball Team Amid NBA’s Ongoing Investigation

Malik Beasley could be back on a professional basketball court sooner than expected. Beasley was slated to be a free agent over the offseason last summer, but in June, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that he was being investigated by the United States District Attorney's office for alleged connections to gambling on NBA games and prop bet markets.

The exact nature of the allegations were unspecified, and to this point, Beasley has not been charged with any wrongdoing. In September, Beasley’s attorneys said he was no longer a target in the federal gambling probe, but because the NBA’s investigation remains ongoing, he is still not signed.

Or at least, he’s not signed in the NBA.

On Friday, Charania broke news that Beasley had signed on to play with the Santurce Crabbers of Puerto Rico’s pro league the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, which is set to begin its season in March. The team is owned in part by musician Bad Bunny, who recently performed at the Super Bowl.

The move will give Beasley, 28, the chance to show he’s still in NBA shape ahead of the 2026 offseason, should the NBA’s investigation conclude and an avenue to the league open up for him again.

