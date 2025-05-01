Mark Williams Seemed to Love Seeing LeBron James & Co. Get Eliminated From Playoffs

RUDY GOBERT DOMINATES INSIDE TO LIFT THE @Timberwolves INTO THE WEST SEMIS!



🐺 27 PTS

🐺 24 REB (9 OREB)

🐺 2 BLK

🐺 80.0 FG% (12-15 FGM)



Gobert is just the FOURTH player to record 25/20 on 80+ FG% in a playoff game... and the first since 1996 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UFAgmqZQE0