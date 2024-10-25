3 Takeaways From Mavericks Season Opening Win Over Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their first win of the season Thursday night, beating their in-state rival San Antonio Spurs 120-109. The offense started sloppy but picked up in the second half following a flurry of three-pointers from Klay Thompson, who set a franchise record for most three-pointers in a debut.
It's still early in the season, but starting out with a win is always nice. It's the first time the team has played together at (basically) full strength, as Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber didn't play at all in the preseason. Some of that rust showed early on, but they overcame it and put on a show.
Here are three takeaways from Thursday night's win over San Antonio.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson Makes History in Mavericks Debut
1. A Rusty Luka Doncic Is Still Elite
Luka Doncic didn't play well, shooting just 9/25 from the floor and turning it over four times. He also had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists and got wherever he wanted on the floor. He was very clearly trying to get his legs back under him after missing the entire preseason. With Klay Thompson's spacing, this offense can be hard to guard with Doncic at the helm.
2. Klay Thompson Is Not Washed
Remember when NBA fans overreacted to Thompson's struggles in last year's Play-In Game and this year's preseason, saying he was washed? About that. All Thompson did in his debut was score 22 points, shoot 6/10 from three-point range, and snag seven rebounds. Oh, and three steals to silence the defense critics. Those six three-pointers were the most by a Maverick in their debut ever. Not too shabby.
3. Dereck Lively II's Ceiling Is Higher Than We Thought
Dereck Lively didn't even start for the Mavs Thursday night and still had his first 15/10/5 game in his career: 15 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, tying a career-high in assists. Even if his stats defensively aren't brash, his impact was, as he was constantly adjusting shots at the rim. Their center rotation of Lively and Daniel Gafford will be one of the best in the NBA if they stay healthy.
READ MORE: Mavericks Use Dominant 2nd Half to Beat Spurs in Season Opener
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter