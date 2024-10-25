Klay Thompson Makes History in Mavericks Debut
While he may have had some struggles in the preseason, Mavericks wing Klay Thompson had no issues shooting the ball in his first regular season game with Dallas. He was 6-for-10 from deep, nearly doubling the percentage he shot in the preseason from deep and giving the Mavs the lift they needed to defeat the San Antonio Spurs.
The four-time NBA Champ had quite a first outing with Dallas, breaking the record for threes in a Mavericks debut by hitting six triples midway through the fourth quarter. His sixth came in the final period with 8:34 left to give him 19 points for the game, setting a new record – and a new standard – for three-point shooting with this team.
Dallas took a 21-point lead after the shot, which was created off of a Luka Doncic assist. It seems that all of the offseason talks of Thompson's slowing down may have been exaggerated based on this performance, where he was often finding himself open in the perfect spot for Doncic or other creators to get him the ball. His savvy on the court can't be understated, as he brings an entirely new dimension to a Mavs offense that has badly needed efficient perimeter scoring.
Thompson averaged just 7.0 points per game on 33% shooting from deep in the preseason, but his struggles evaporated in this matchup with the Spurs. Hopefully, he can continue this efficiency throughout the season, as the Mavericks offense is clearly benefiting from the veteran's presence.
