Mavericks' Jason Kidd reveals positive details on Kyrie Irving's recovery
The 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks suffered arguably the most heartbreaking season in the history of sports for a multitude of reasons, and one of the most painful moments was the loss of superstar guard and team leader Kyrie Irving to an ACL tear on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings.
Channeling his inner Kobe Bryant, Irving still managed to shoot and make both free-throw attempts after the injury, but he was lost for the season, as things only continued to darken for a seemingly cursed franchise.
Of course, much of the team's overall misfortune was self-inflicted, and mostly on the shoulders of GM Nico Harrison. They traded Luka Doncic for a minimal return as well as shipped off Quentin Grimes. They also fired a league-renowned training staff mid-season and replaced them with unqualified personnel, a major cause of the horrific injury problems that plagued the team throughout the back half of the season.
On Monday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd discussed Kyrie Irving's recovery from the ACL tear on the DLLS Mavs Podcast.
While this is obviously good news, there are concerns that Irving may be rushed back from his injury in the same way that Anthony Davis was upon his arrival in Dallas post-Doncic trade.
Hopefully, Dallas will be more thoughtful in its hiring process for the training staff after several debacles last year, including nearly playing Dereck Lively II on a stress fracture after they misdiagnosed it as a sprain. Though the people responsible for this specific mistake have been fired, fans are rightfully anxious about the direction in which the team is headed from a medical perspective.
Irving will likely return no earlier than January of 2026, and even this timeline is pushing it.
