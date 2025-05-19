Mavericks cast-offs win NBA award with Knicks
The training staff of the Dallas Mavericks faced intense scrutiny in the 2024-25 season due to the team's numerous injuries. Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Caleb Martin all missed extended time, P.J. Washington admitted he returned from injury too soon, and Jaden Hardy re-injured the same ankle four times this season.
That led to the dismissal of some of Dallas' training staff after the season, with Nico Harrison getting rid of athletic performance director Keith Belton and head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun. Belton wasn't even officially certified to be in his position, but Harrison thought he was good enough to hire to begin with.
READ MORE: Mavericks among brightest futures after winning Cooper Flagg lottery
The injury issues and conflict within the training staff forced ESPN's Tim MacMahon to press Nico Harrison about the removal of the previous head athletic trainer Casey Smith, who is one of the most well-respected people in his profession. Harrison didn't like that question, brushing it aside, but it may need to be brought up again.
Casey Smith and his training staff, featuring former Mavericks senior athletic trainer Heather Mau, were named the Athletic Training Staff of the Year by the NBATA (National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association) with the New York Knicks. Smith is now the Vice President of Sports Medicine for the Knicks.
The Knicks are notorious for playing their key players heavy minutes because of head coach Tm Thibodeau, but they were a mainly healthy team outside of Mitchell Robinson's recovery and some ankle issues for Jalen Brunson. That's what having one of the best trainers in athletics can do for a team, and they're in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 largely because they've been able to stay healthy.
READ MORE: NBA insider reports latest on Nico Harrison's job security with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter