Mavericks Remain NBA Championship Contender Despite Injury Woes
According to ESPN's NBA Western Conference Tiers, the Dallas Mavericks are still contenders, despite a rash of injuries and their current place as the 7-seed. The obvious team on top is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who sit at 35-7; they are the clear-cut best team in the West, sitting just one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for best record in the entire NBA.
Dallas sits in a tier with the Denver Nuggets (27-16), Houston Rockets (28-14), LA Clippers (24-18), and Memphis Grizzlies (28-15), all of whom are currently in the top seven seeds at the moment. These teams sit above the next group, labeled "In the Playoff Mix," which includes the Golden State Warriors (21-21), Los Angeles Lakers (23-18), Minnesota Timberwolves (22-21), and Sacramento Kings (22-20).
The next tier of teams, called "Just Aim for the Play-In," features just two teams: the Phoenix Suns (21-21) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-22). Below them are the teams "Looking Forward to the Lottery," which includes the New Orleans Pelicans (12-32), Portland Trail Blazers (15-28), and Utah Jazz (10-31).
With the news that starting center Dereck Lively II will be out for 2-3 months, the Mavericks are trying to avoid free-fall after losing nine of their last 12 games. With an important matchup against the Timberwolves looming, followed by a trip to Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back, Dallas desperately needs to string together some wins in order to keep their dreams of repeating as Western Conference champions alive.
With absences to nearly every crucial player on the roster this year, including Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Lively II, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and others, it will take seriously solid play for Dallas to emerge in the West as a true contender despite the opinions of some experts. Their path to reclaiming the throne is not an easy one, and will require luck on the injury front as well as very consistent play from reserves when the starters are out for extended periods of time.
