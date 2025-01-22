Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Makes Case for All-Star Bid
The Dallas Mavericks have had an injury-riddled season, leading to not as much team success as they likely expected following last year's run to the NBA Finals and their quietly good offseason. That hasn't stopped Kyrie Irving from having a monster season so far.
Irving is averaging 24.2 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.5 RPG while shooting nearly 50/40/90, one of the historic marks of a great shooter. Following Monday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, a game Irving scored 33 points, he made his case for being selected to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
"I’m an All-Star regardless in this league of whether I’m voted in or not," Irving started. "I definitely feel like I've put my best foot forward this season. If that's honored by the guys voting for me, or the fans, or the media, I'm appreciative. We beat some good teams and we had a good start to the season, it's just unfortunate where we are with injuries. I'm happy that I get an opportunity to be out there and play some of my best basketball I've played in a few years. I feel like I've gotten better since last year and feel like I'm leading my team in a great way."
Irving's 24.2 PPG puts him 17th in the NBA among qualifying players, but he's unquestionably been one of the best guards in the Western Conference. Early voting returns had both him and Luka Doncic in the top four for guards in the West, but fan voting is only 50% of the voting process now, as the players and a media panel each get 25%.
All-Star voting closed on Monday, January 20th, and the NBA will announce the starters on January 23rd on TNT, with the reserves being announced a week later.
Irving is an eight-time All-Star, last making it in the 2023 season soon after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. He played well last season but dealt with injuries, keeping him out of the public eye.
