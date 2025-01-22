Ex-NBA Player Opens Unfortunate Kyrie Irving Possibility For Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks' recent stretch of play and current form isn't the most encouraging. All that matters is that they can pull things together in the back half of their schedule, though, and they'll be capable of making a playoff run.
Built around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, detrimental injuries to those two have derailed the team's season after making the NBA Finals last year.
Evidently, there is plenty of basketball to be played across the league and plenty can change between now and then. The Mavericks made a late push last season and got hot during the playoffs, and there is no reason they can't do so this season.
Chandler Parsons talks about Irving's player option
Around the league, though, the alarms are being sounded in Dallas and ex-NBA journeyman Chandler Parsons took to "Run it Back" to make a suggestion and opened the idea of the possibility of Irving opting out of his contract with the club next season.
"I think it's always possible when things don't go as planned, that's why those player options [exist]. No trade clauses and player options are extremely valuable," Parsons explained. "Everything Kyrie's done, he's moved around a little bit, at this point of his career, he has the money, he wants to win."
Evidently, it's fair for Parsons to open the possibility. Irving has found a home in Dallas, though if the team has some issues, there's no reason he can't have a foot out of the door.
Irving has bounced around teams during his time in the NBA in search of better opportunities, and it can't be ruled out that he won't do such now.
However, the Mavericks are keen on building a championship-caliber squad around Irving and Doncic -- a star-studded duo that has been incredible when they are on the hardwood together.
READ MORE: Previewing Timberwolves Lineup vs. Dallas Mavericks
More Dallas Mavericks News
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.