NBA Commissioner says 'time will tell' on Mavericks-Lakers trade of Luka Doncic
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver already addressed the Luka Doncic trade earlier in the week, but he was asked more about it on Saturday night of All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. It was the first question of his annual press conference at this event.
He started by repeating what he said earlier in the week, saying that he was surprised by the trade, and became a fan at that moment since he didn't even know that Doncic would be the type of player that would hit the market. But he'd continue to speak on the Dallas Mavericks fans after that.
"In terms of the anger of the fanbase, I'm empathetic. I understand it. Dallas was in the Finals last year, and I've also said this before: I like Luka very much. I met him before he came into this league when he was at Real Madrid when we were over there playing a preseason game. It seems truly authentic that he was stunned and disappointed. You could see it in his body language."
Silver would continue by saying, "Having said all that, I also am sympathetic to the Mavericks organization. I've known Nico Harrison a long time from his prior tenure at Nike. And I've gotten to be close to Patrick Dumont, our new governor in Dallas. I can say one thing for sure: whether or not history will ultimately judge this as a smart trade, they did what they thought was in the best interest of their organization. I have absolutely no knowledge or belief there were any ulterior motives. There's no doubt in my mind that the Dumont/Adelson families bought that team to keep it in Dallas. I have no doubt whatsoever that they're committed to the long-term success of that franchise. In terms of the Dallas fans, all I can say to them is, again, time will tell whether it's a smart trade, but I think they should believe in their organization."
One could argue that the trade has been a massive loss for the Mavericks. They've already lost a significant portion of the fanbase who feels betrayed by the organization. The key return in that trade, Anthony Davis, couldn't make it three quarters without going down with a big injury, as he's dealing with an adductor strain that could cost him the rest of the season. And Dallas only received one first-round pick in 2029; who knows what that pick will look like by then?
Silver has to play the middle ground as the NBA commissioner, but at least he understands what Mavericks fans are going through, something the team's front officer can't.
