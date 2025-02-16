Dallas Basketball

Victor Wembanyama still shocked at Lakers-Mavericks trade of Luka Doncic

Two weeks after the deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Wemby still believes it's the craziest trade he's ever seen.

Austin Veazey

Feb 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fist quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers continues to confuse the NBA world from fans, team personnel, and players alike. The trade has also been the hot topic of All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, with a lot of different players being asked about the deal.

One such player is Victor Wembanyama on the in-state rival San Antonio Spurs. And somehow, he showed more empathy for Mavs fans than the team's front office did.

Victor Wembanyama
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"What really strikes me is how the Mavs fans are hurting, how they feel... Mavs are still contenders; the Lakers, they're contenders. They traded for very good players. We'll see how it goes, but two weeks after, it's still the craziest trade I've ever seen."

Wembanyama has emerged as the next bright start of the NBA after Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While he may not have been around as long as many of the other All-Stars and hasn't seen some of the craziness that someone like LeBron James has, it's still honorable how respectful he's being for the fanbase of one of his rivals.

