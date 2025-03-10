Mavericks plummet in power rankings after Kyrie Irving injury
The Dallas Mavericks have snowballed into a pit of despair in the last six weeks, and the latest power rankings are beginning to reflect that.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has the Mavericks at No. 22 in his latest edition, seven spots lower than the previous week.
Mavs struggling mightily
"The Mavs appear heading back to the Lottery, having lost five straight games. Their biggest issues continue to be on the defensive end of the floor, where they’ve allowed 126.3 points per 100 possessions over the losing streak. Their only available big man (Dwight Powell) played just 14 total minutes over their two weekend losses, when they allowed the Grizzlies and Suns to total 142 points in the paint," Schuhmann writes.
"One bright spot has been two-way player Brandon Williams, who’s totaled 19 assists and six steals over the last three games while scoring a career-high 31 points against Memphis on Friday. But Williams left the Mavs’ loss to Phoenix with a hamstring issue.
"Given their continued attrition, the Mavs may need to sign an extra player or two before they play the second game of their Sunday-Monday back-to-back in San Antonio. That’s the start of a stretch where they’re playing eight of 10 on the road."
The Mavs play the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
