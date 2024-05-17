Jason Kidd Details Decision to Deploy Jaden Hardy Over Dante Exum Against OKC Thunder
DALLAS — During the Dallas Mavericks' 104-92 Game 5 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the adjustments made was to deploy Jaden Hardy off the bench instead of Dante Exum, who previously played an important role in the regular season before struggling in the postseason.
"We need to find ways to get him more minutes," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Hardy. "It's not a reflection on Exum's performance, but someone has to sit. We'll reassess for tomorrow's game, but Hardy deserves more floor time."
Hardy, who hadn't been in the playoff rotation before Tuesday's game, logged 15 minutes and totaled two points, three rebounds, and two assists. He shot 1-5 (20.0%) from the floor and missed his two 3-point attempts, but the Mavericks had a favorable view of his performance with a likelihood of playing in Friday's Game 6.
"I wanted to see how he'd respond in that situation, and he did a great job," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "We need to build on this momentum and stack another positive day tomorrow night."
The coaching staff intended to shift sooner to playing Hardy in their Western Conference semifinal series. The team has remained confident in his ability to handle increased responsibilities upon his number being called. The Mavericks felt he brought a needed burst of energy, made good decisions, and did what he was supposed to do defensively—passing the test of what Dallas wanted to see.
"I wanted to get to Hardy earlier but didn't get the chance," Kidd explained. "I prioritized getting him in early to see how he'd respond. I believe he's ready to play, and his teammates agree. He did a great job, bringing high-level energy and decision-making. Defensively, he did everything right."
While a coach isn't going to reveal much basketball insight during the postseason, it's believed that Hardy was given an opportunity due to his aggressiveness as a shooter and ability to serve as another initiator when one of Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving isn't on the floor to provide some relief against the Thunder's aggressive ball pressure.
"He's been a valuable part of our team all season," Kidd said. "He's been patient and supportive, always cheering from the sidelines. He's given his all, even when he wasn't playing,"
Irving praised Hardy's handling of his opportunity, highlighting the aggressiveness he played with despite shots not dropping. Against an aggressive defense like the Thunder, having players being willing to make tough plays and not hesitate on the catch can go a long way as opposed to some who may stall on the catch, look away from the rim on drives, or turn down pull-up jumpers.
"You saw Jaden Hardy come in and I’m so proud of that young guy tonight where he really gave us a lift off the bench," Irving said. "He was really aggressive, and it may not show up in the stat sheet that he was shooting a bunch of shots. He shot five shots, he [shot 1-5]. But I think for us, energy-wise, having that trust in him and him being so young in a semifinal playoff game, Game 5, could go either way, and shows the trust that J-Kidd has in him as well. It was just tremendous effort from him."
If the second-year guard can continue to make a positive impact for the Mavericks in Game 6, it'd be a strong indication of his development going forward.
