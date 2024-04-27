Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington Goes Viral for Pose After Scuffle vs. Clippers
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington made an unforgettable emotional home playoff debut during Friday night’s 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at the American Airlines Center, helping create a 2-1 series lead.
A notable confrontation in the fourth quarter with Terance Mann led to double technicals. Washington maintained his crossed-arms stance calmly, even as opponents and teammates escalated their reactions around him. His poise during this tense moment was likened to historical acts of defiance in art and popular culture.
A crossed-arms pose would go viral during a heated moment and become a meme by the next morning. On the incident, Washington explained to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, “Mann was mad that I was looking at their bench, so I decided to look at it again.”
Washington added, “I wanted to get my flicks right for after the game,” showing a blend of focus and flair.
The tension didn't subside there. Later in the game, Washington was involved in another scuffle, this time with Russell Westbrook, resulting in ejections for both players after Westbrook was reviewed for a flagrant foul against Luka Doncic
"Always got to protect 77 at all costs," Washington told MacMahon. "So I mean obviously it was a hard foul, and then he pushed him afterwards, so I was right there, and I just had to step into it."
Doncic appreciated his teammate stepping up to the occasion, describing Washington as a team player and expressing his gratitude for having him on the team.
“Amazing. I have nothing else to say," Doncic said. "He’s a team player, he helps all of us, and I’m just really happy we got him on our team."
Despite the confrontations, Washington contributed 10 points and five rebounds, leaving a significant impact in his first playoff appearance at the American Airlines Center.
“P.J.’s great. He’s not afraid of anything. He competes at a high level," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "He’s been a bit part of the team since he’s been here, and you can see that he’s comfortable.”
Kidd praised Washington's competitiveness and willingness to stand up for his teammates. However, Washington emphasized the importance of the team staying mentally sharp despite on-court conflicts.
“Everybody’s tough. He’s competing. We’re all competing for each inch to find a way to win," Kidd said. "These series is going to become more mental as it goes on because the play is very physical. The mental aspect of this series, we have to be sharp and we have to understand what’s taking place. I thought the guys did a great job of protecting one another.”
As the Mavericks continue in the series, the physical and mental demands are escalating, but Washington’s standout moments have not only boosted team morale but also captivated the fans and media alike.