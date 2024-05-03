Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Overcame Injury and Illness for Dominant Game 5 Against Clippers
LOS ANGELES — In a pivotal Game 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic overcame a sprained right knee and an illness to lead his team to a 123-93 victory. The Mavericks now have a chance to close out the series in Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Friday.
“Today I think was a very big game,” Doncic said. “Now we got to win one out of two. We got to go back to Dallas, play the same way. We know our fans are going to be amazing at home. We didn’t do nothing yet.”
Despite the discomfort from his injuries, Doncic delivered an exceptional performance, amassing 35 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He showcased his resilience and determination, particularly in his acknowledgment that he might have opted to sit had it been the regular season.
“I’m trying not to think about the injury or the cold,” Doncic said. “I’m just trying to go out there and set a tone. It’s the playoffs. There’s a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotion. So you just keep going.
"It’s the playoffs, and once the game starts, there’s a lot of adrenaline and emotions," Doncic added. "You just have to keep going."
The Slovenian superstar was a driving force for Dallas, especially in the third quarter when he helped extend a 10-point halftime advantage into a 20-point lead. Although he struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 2-8 three-point attempts, Doncic excelled inside, shooting 12-18 on 2-point field goals. He generated 1.207 points per possession (PPP) on plays ending with a scoring attempt, a significant improvement from his output of 0.879 PPP in Game 4 and 0.688 PPP in Game 3.
There was a particular focus from Doncic to attack the paint even though his early 3-point attempts "felt great" but missed. He went on to score 12 points at the rim, marking his first double figure scoring performance at the rim of the series and his first since Mar. 31 against the Houston Rockets. He also scored seven points using floaters, the most he's had since Mar. 5 versus the Indiana Pacers. Along with continuing to take short and mid-range turnaround jumpers and step-backs, he found a clear formula and comfort level inside the 3-point line.
"Obviously, my shooting is not great. Not even good. Very bad actually," Doncic said. "I was just getting downhill. The first four 3s I took felt great, just didn't go in, but my whole mentality was just getting downhill."
After four games against the Clippers, Doncic seemingly figured out how to counter the opposition's ball screen coverages and how to exploit particular matchups, such as Terance Mann applying ball pressure and navigating screens or when Zubac plays closer to the level versus being in a drop and understanding what the weak-side low defender will do.
Doncic’s approach disrupted the Clippers' defensive schemes, which had previously aimed to curtail his drives to the rim and his effectiveness in pick-and-roll situations. His ability to adapt and create advantages was expected to emerge as a factor at some point in this series, and he managed to do so. His scoring opened up passing chances to find rim rollers and outside shooters, particularly rewarded by repeatedly dishing it to Maxi Kleber, who made five 3-pointers on the night.
“With the knee and not feeling well, I thought he did an incredible job leading the group,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic. “Being able to get downhill, being able to score and finding guys – he did a great job finding Maxi for threes.”
Doncic regained his effectiveness from earlier in the series as the primary defender. With Kyrie Irving applying ball pressure against James Harden to disrupt his rhythm, the Mavericks have shown impressive potential when both of their superstars are locking down defensively.
“I think that’s becoming part of our identity since toward the end of the regular season – hanging our hat on the defensive end and understanding that some of the greatest teams in NBA history have won championships playing defense,” Irving said. “It wasn’t so much about adjustments, it was about effort.”
Both teams are keenly aware of each other's tendencies at this point of the series. Doncic highlighted the value of continuing to focus on studying film but also the importance of communicating as a unit and ensuring they're intentional about staying connected as a group.
“Everybody’s on the same page defensively. We’re talking," Doncic said. "We know what other players like to do. We watched a lot of film and we’re focused on defense.”
The victory was a testament to Doncic’s leadership and ability to rise to the occasion in critical moments. As the Mavericks look ahead to Game 6, they are not just riding the momentum of a significant win but also the courage and determination of their young leader, who continues to demonstrate why he is one of the elite players in the playoffs.