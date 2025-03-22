Dallas Basketball

Mavericks injury curse strikes former player in first game back in Dallas

As if the Mavs injury luck wasn't bad enough, it's now even hitting players on other teams.

Austin Veazey

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) grabs his leg after he falls to the floor during the first half against the Dallas Maverick at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries this season, as they were missing seven players in this game with significant injuries. Between Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and more, many were wondering if the Mavericks might be cursed for their decision to trade away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

If you believe in curses, the theory gained some credibility on Friday night as the Mavericks played host to the Detroit Pistons, but not for the reason you might expect.

Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr.
Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) walks up the court during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. was making his first return to Dallas on Wednesday since being traded to the Pistons over the offseason. But in the second quarter, he went down with an ankle injury after stepping on PJ Washington's foot while backpedaling.

The Pistons would rule Hardaway out for the remainder of the game soon after, ending his Dallas return with just one rebound and no points in a little under eight minutes, shooting 0/2 from the floor.

Hardaway spent five and a half seasons with the Mavericks after coming over in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, playing in 352 games and averaging 15.2 PPG. He fell out of the rotation in last year's run to the NBA Finals, and the Mavs had to attach some second-round picks to get rid of his salary in the offseason, allowing them to make other moves. Dallas was able to give him a video tribute in the first quarter before he left with his injury, though.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG