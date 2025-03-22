Mavericks injury curse strikes former player in first game back in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries this season, as they were missing seven players in this game with significant injuries.
If you believe in curses, the theory gained some credibility on Friday night as the Mavericks played host to the Detroit Pistons, but not for the reason you might expect.
Former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. was making his first return to Dallas on Wednesday since being traded to the Pistons over the offseason. But in the second quarter, he went down with an ankle injury after stepping on PJ Washington's foot while backpedaling.
The Pistons would rule Hardaway out for the remainder of the game soon after, ending his Dallas return with just one rebound and no points in a little under eight minutes, shooting 0/2 from the floor.
Hardaway spent five and a half seasons with the Mavericks after coming over in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, playing in 352 games and averaging 15.2 PPG. He fell out of the rotation in last year's run to the NBA Finals, and the Mavs had to attach some second-round picks to get rid of his salary in the offseason, allowing them to make other moves. Dallas was able to give him a video tribute in the first quarter before he left with his injury, though.
