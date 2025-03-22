Dallas Basketball

Mavericks forward joins NBA legends with career milestone

PJ Washington has been on fire despite the situation around him.

Keenan Womack

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In spite of the noise around the franchise, forward PJ Washington is not letting outside issues interfere with his game. He has been arguably the most consistent player on the team in the post-Doncic, post-Irving era, and added to his numbers with an impressive accolade recently.

He reached 5,000 points in his 383rd career game, but became just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 850 assists, 500 three-point field goals, 350 steals, and 350 blocks in their first 400 games.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The other players on this distinguished list are impressive – Dirk Nowtizki, Vince Carter, Kevin Durant, and Paul Pierce are the other members of this club. While the parameters may be very specific, it is impressive in that it shows the many facets Washington has to his game. It shows that he is a versatile player that does more than just hit threes. He makes an impact on both sides of the ball, evident in his steals and blocks numbers, but also serves as a player that can be a leading rebounder on some nights given his athleticism and ability on the glass.

On the season, Washington is putting up 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from three. Considering the amount of injuries this team has had and the seismic roster changes under which they've gone, Washington's play has been one of the few consistent elements of the 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks.

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

