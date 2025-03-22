Mavericks forward joins NBA legends with career milestone
In spite of the noise around the franchise, forward PJ Washington is not letting outside issues interfere with his game. He has been arguably the most consistent player on the team in the post-Doncic, post-Irving era, and added to his numbers with an impressive accolade recently.
He reached 5,000 points in his 383rd career game, but became just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 850 assists, 500 three-point field goals, 350 steals, and 350 blocks in their first 400 games.
The other players on this distinguished list are impressive – Dirk Nowtizki, Vince Carter, Kevin Durant, and Paul Pierce are the other members of this club. While the parameters may be very specific, it is impressive in that it shows the many facets Washington has to his game. It shows that he is a versatile player that does more than just hit threes. He makes an impact on both sides of the ball, evident in his steals and blocks numbers, but also serves as a player that can be a leading rebounder on some nights given his athleticism and ability on the glass.
On the season, Washington is putting up 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from three. Considering the amount of injuries this team has had and the seismic roster changes under which they've gone, Washington's play has been one of the few consistent elements of the 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks.
