2 Mavericks upgraded on injury report for post-All-Star matchup against Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks return to the hardwood on Friday night after more than a week off due to the All-Star break. That's given some Mavs time to recover from injuries, but will that look any different on the injury report?
Most of Dallas' frontcourt stays the same, as Anthony Davis (Adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) are all listed as out. All three are expected to be re-evaluated on March 6th, with Lively getting out of the boot on his foot this week and the Mavs announcing that Davis is progressing well on Thursday. Caleb Martin (right hip strain) also remains out, but he posted an Instagram story in the last week that hints he could be returning soon.
However, two Mavericks who have been out recently have a chance to play on Friday. P.J. Washington was upgraded to questionable as he recovers from an ankle sprain, and Dwight Powell was upgraded to doubtful after going down on January 17th with a hip strain. Both participated in practice on Thursday, so they should be back on the floor soon.
New Orleans will be without Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture), Herb Jones (right torn rotator cuff), and Brandon Boston (left ankle sprain, illness). They also just waived Javonte Green, so he won't be available for this game. Yves Missi (right knee hyperextension) is questionable to play.
