2011 Dallas Mavericks disrespected among recent NBA Champions
It's been almost 15 years since the Dallas Mavericks last won an NBA title, but the 2011 team is still recognized to this day for their accomplishments.
However, CBS Sports ranked the champions of the 21st Century and placed the Mavs at No. 19.
"In retrospect, it makes sense: Dallas surrounded Dirk Nowitzki with top-tier rim protection, reliable wing defenders and playmakers who complemented him perfectly. At the time, though, the Mavericks' title run was a total shock. Even though they'd won 31 of their last 42 regular-season games (including 18 of 19 in a six-week stretch), they were considered much more likely to lose to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs than go all the way," Herbert wrote.
"Following a superhuman performance by Portland's Brandon Roy in Game 4, that series was tied 2-2. Then Dallas won Games 5 and 6 against the Blazers, swept the Lakers, ousted the Thunder in five games and shocked the Heat -- and the world -- in six.
"Nothing about the Mavericks' road to the title was easy. They had a knack for erasing big deficits and they were one of the most clutch teams in NBA history. They were old, they were kind of weird and they were dismantled in the offseason that followed, but they will be remembered as the overachievers that stymied LeBron James in the Finals, cementing their superstar's legacy and forcing a superteam to evolve."
2011 Mavericks receive low placement in champion ranking
The only champions to rank below the 2011 Mavs were the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, 2023 Denver Nuggets, 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, 2005 San Antonio Spurs, 2006 Miami Heat, and 2022 Golden State Warriors.
While the Mavs aren't looked at favorably compared to some of the other winners in the last 25 years, nobody can take away the fact that they won it all despite the odds.
The Mavs were a massive underdog against the Heat with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the other sideline, but they prevailed thanks to a historic performance from Nowitzki and the perfect contributions from his supporting cast, which included Shawn Marion, Jason Terry, Jason Kidd and others.
The Mavs made it back to the Finals in 2024 with Luka Doncic, but fell short to the Boston Celtics. Now, they are searching for another Finals appearance, this time with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg leading the way.
