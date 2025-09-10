Cooper Flagg can push Mavericks back into playoff contention
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the upcoming season with Cooper Flagg as their newest cornerstone.
Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has the potential to lead the Mavericks for a long time. At just 18 years old, Flagg is one of the top newcomers to watch for Dallas in the upcoming season.
"The consensus top prospect in the 2025 draft is in an unusual spot for a No. 1 pick. The Mavericks were in the NBA Finals 15 months ago and played for a spot in the playoffs despite trading away Luka Doncic midseason and suffering a second-half injury cascade. Flagg isn't Doncic and will need time to develop, but his well-rounded game should allow him to contribute to a playoff push immediately as he develops into the next great Dallas star," ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton wrote.
Flagg could make major impact for Mavs
The Mavs are expected to throw Flagg right into the fire, making him one of their starters as soon as the season begins.
Alongside Anthony Davis, the Mavs could have one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, making them a dangerous team to watch in the Western Conference.
Flagg and the Mavericks are waffling back and forth between being a rebuilding team or a contender, but the No. 1 overall pick's performance in the upcoming season and beyond will direct the Mavs exactly where they should go.
If Flagg is strong right out of the gate like he was with Duke in his lone collegiate season, the Mavericks will be a contender, especially when Kyrie Irving comes back from his rehab for knee surgery.
However, if Flagg has some growing pains as a rookie, the Mavericks will likely find themselves waiting a year or two before fully becoming a championship contender once again.
