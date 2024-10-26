3 Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks At Phoenix Suns
The Dallas Mavericks hit the road to make a trip west to take on the Phoenix Suns. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a home matchup to begin their season, and now take on a three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite as the Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back, having taken on the Los Angeles Lakers in a close loss just last night. The potential absence of Grayson Allen in the matchup -- a key starter and floor-spacer from the team -- could have a hand in the odds.
Three prop bets for Mavericks at Suns
Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers (+112)
Klay Thompson ripped the net in his Mavericks debut, cashing in on six 3-pointers. If the Dallas sharpshooter gets near the ten 3-point attempts mark again, he should easily cash in on this prop considering the quality of looks he is getting alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-142)
For the same reason as Thompson getting elite looks from the perimeter, Doncic should be able to surpass eight assists in the game. He had eight in the opener, and that should grow with Thompson looking good early and players like Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford providing incredible vertical spacing.
Kevin Durant over 26.5 points (-110)
Just last night, Durant scored an efficient 30 points, shooting 11-of-17 from the field. On the second night of a back-to-back with limited depth, the Suns could rely on Durant to have another solid game to help them in what could be a shootout between the two teams.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
