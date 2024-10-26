Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Final Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks are getting set for their second game of the season, an early heavyweight title fight between two of the best teams in the West, with the Phoenix Suns on deck. These teams and players have shared history, and it is bound to be one of the best games on the day.
Dallas was banged up for most of the preseason but has started the regular season relatively healthy. They got out of their first game against the Spurs without any new additions to the injury report.
The only player on Dallas' injury report is Dante Exum, who is out for three months after wrist surgery during training camp. They'll also be without Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards, who are on G-League assignments. Everyone else will be available.
Grayson Allen for the Suns has been dealing with a minor Achilles issue but was able to play in their first game against the Clippers earlier in the week. He missed Friday night's game against the Lakers for personal reasons, in what is expected to be his wife having a child. Phoenix doesn't have much depth, so they can't afford for their starters to miss much time, but he should be back in the lineup soon.
Josh Okogie missed the first two games with a hamstring injury and was questionable heading into Saturday night's game. He's a key defender who can guard either Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, so it'd be big if he's unable to go.
