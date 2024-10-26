Mavericks at Suns: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks started the season 1-0 by beating the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Their first big task of the season is already upon them, as they'll be playing the Phoenix Suns in their second matchup. It's a heavyweight battle between two of the expected best teams in the Western Conference.
Phoenix is playing in the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the LA Lakers late Friday night. Kevin Durant had a big game, scoring 30 points on 11/17 shooting, but they could not contain Anthony Davis, who lit them up for 35 points. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal each shot 42.9% from the floor, and Tyus Jones was the only other Sun to score in double figures. They did beat the LA Clippers in overtime on Wednesday night. This will be Phoenix's first home game of the season.
The Suns are a top-heavy team with not much depth. If one of their main stars has an off night, it's difficult for everyone else to pick up the slack. They fired Frank Vogel after just one season in the desert, letting him become a consultant for the Mavs, and hired Mike Budenholzer.
Dallas and Phoenix have a lot of shared history recently. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving have been teammates with Kevin Durant in the past, Daniel Gafford and Spencer Dinwiddie were with Bradley Beal on the Washington Wizards, and Luka Doncic and Devin Booker have had their beef in the past. This will be an entertaining matchup.
Date/Time: Saturday, October 26, 9 p.m. CST
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Team Records: Dallas Mavericks 1-0, Phoenix Suns, 1-1
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV
Spread: Mavericks -2
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -132, Suns +112
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
