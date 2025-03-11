3 takeaways as Mavericks break out of slump, beat Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks broke a five-game losing streak by beating the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Monday night despite having eight available players. They've been ravaged by injuries, missing four usual starters and a few other key rotation players. Even if the Spurs were missing Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan, they had enough talent to beat the Mavs and couldn't.
This was yet another back-and-forth game featuring 25 lead changes and 13 ties, and a combined seven players between the teams had at least 20 points. Not much defense was being played in San Antonio on Monday, but it led for an entertaining game.
Here are three takeaways from the win.
1. Kessler Edwards is a real player
Kessler Edwards likely didn't expect to be playing such a huge role for the Mavericks when he signed a two-way contract with the team. Especially not as a small-ball center, a position he's never played in his life. But he might be finding some life in the NBA in that role. He set career-highs with 22 points and 11 rebounds on Monday night against the Spurs, and even if he was playing against a center rotation of Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili, that's an impressive performance.
2. An elite Spencer Dinwiddie game
This was the best game Spencer Dinwiddie had played in nearly two months, putting up 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. He seemed to get a little extra amped by getting called for a technical foul after screaming "AND ONE" in the direction of an official (sort of). After that technical, he had that look in his eyes and converted a four-point play not long after that. The Mavs have needed someone to step up, and they got a few different guys to do it in this game.
3. Free-throw shooting saved an iffy three-point performance
Monday was one of the Mavericks' best free-throw shooting performances of the season, going 27/30 from the line. That helped offset an underwhelming 12/38 ( 31.6%) outing from three. They at least made enough threes to keep them competitive in a high-scoring affair, but the free-throw line really made the biggest difference, as the Spurs were just 14/24.
