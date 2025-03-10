Dallas Basketball

Suns star Devin Booker reacts to how different it is to play Mavs without Luka Doncic

The vibes are so bad around the Mavericks that even opposing players can feel it.

Austin Veazey

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns used to have a heated rivalry that always delivered. 2022's Western Conference Semifinals between Dallas and Phoenix featured plenty of back-and-forth trash talk that carried over throughout the next few seasons. And the talk, specifically between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic, was one of the better player rivalries in the NBA.

But Luka Doncic is gone now. Nico Harrison decided to trade Doncic in the middle of the night to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Ever since then, Dallas has been in a bad way. Fans have protested the trade, been kicked out of the arena, and have chanted "Fire Nico" at basically every event in the city, even at Medieval Times.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks and Suns played on Sunday afternoon in Dallas for the first time since the shocking trade, with Phoenix winning 125-116. And any hint of a rivalry is seemingly gone, especially as the Mavs deal with a ridiculous amount of injuries. Devin Booker was asked about what it's like to play in Dallas when Doncic isn't there.

"You can feel it when we land," Booker told reporters in Dallas. "The vibes are low right now, but hopefully they can look back and once everybody gets healthy, on top of next season, still root on their team and root on their city."

It may be hard for fans to ever accept this team. The Mavericks fanbase is proud and loyal and had a megastar who wanted to be in Dallas forever ripped away from them. It doesn't help that Anthony Davis, the key return in that trade, has played 31 total minutes before getting hurt again. They might be able to get mostly healthy for next season, but Kyrie Irving tore his ACL last week, and there's a chance he's out for all of next season. That makes it hard to compete, or for the fanbase to ever fully buy in.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

