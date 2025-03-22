3 takeaways as Mavericks finally pick up a win, beat Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks finally won a basketball game again, beating the Detroit Pistons at home 123-117 on Friday night. Some moments at the end likely reminded Mavs fans of the loss on Wednesday night to the Indiana Pacers, like a few 1/2 trips at the free-throw line and some bad turnovers, but Dallas was able to make enough plays this time to stay in front and take home the win.
Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington were big for the Mavs, combining for 58 points. Washington had new confidence in his three-point shot, shooting a blistering 5/8 from deep in this game. That helped hold off Cade Cunningham, who finished the game with 35 points.
Here are three takeaways from this win.
1. Cade Cunningham's first game in his hometown
Cade Cunningham was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, even going to Bowie High School before transferring to the iconic Montverde Academy. Despite going 1st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, this was his first game in his hometown, as he'd been injured in every previous meeting.
He didn't disappoint, putting up 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. He did take 30 shots to get there, but he wasn't getting much help from the rest of his teammates. Cunningham kept the Pistons in it by consistently getting downhill in the final minute for quick baskets and is a big reason the Pistons will be a threat in the playoffs.
2. Too many turnovers
The Mavericks were lucky to get out of this game with a win, considering they had 20 turnovers leading to 17 Detroit points. P.J. Washington was the main issue, turning it over a ridiculous nine times, but Brandon Williams and Naji Marshall each had three. They got away with it in this game, but that is something they have to clean up.
3. Dallas needs to choose Brandon Williams over Jaden Hardy this offseason
Jaden Hardy had a solid game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night but had a few disastrous mistakes in the final minute on the way to that loss. He followed that up with an awful performance on Friday against the Pacers, going 0/5 from the floor with no assists and a turnover. He should've had more than one turnover because of how loose his ball handling was. Brandon Williams wasn't amazing in this game, finishing with seven points on 2/9 shooting, but he also had five assists. He's just a better player than Hardy, and the decision to extend Hardy before the season continues to look confusing.
