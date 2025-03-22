Mavericks hold off Cade Cunningham, Pistons, 123-117
The Dallas Mavericks returned home on Friday night to play the red-hot Detroit Pistons after an embarrassing collapse against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Dallas is still missing the majority of its frontcourt, such as Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, as well as star guard Kyrie Irving and many others.
With those players out, the Mavs started their 39th different starting lineup of the season with Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, and Kai Jones, while Detroit started Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, former Maverick Tim Hardway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.
Tobias Harris hit a three to get the scoring started for Detroit, but the Mavericks scored the next eight points of the game, getting six from P.J. Washington. Kai Jones also displayed some impressive athleticism on mid-range jumpers. Washington's second three-pointer of the game helped push the lead up to nine midway through the quarter.
A 7-0 run got the Pistons back in the game, closed off by Jaden Hardy dribbling out of control for Tobias Harris to scoop it up and take it the other way. But six straight points by Naji Marshall helped the Mavs take a 35-27 lead into the second quarter.
The Mavs lead would stay around five to begin the second quarter, even as Ron Holland II scored 10 points in the opening minutes. But the momentum swung back in Dallas' favor after Tim Hardaway Jr. had to be helped off the floor with an ankle injury. An 8-2 Mavericks run gave them a 10-point advantage for the first time in the game.
Officiating didn't help the Mavs down the stretch of the quarter, with a loose ball foul called on Brandon Williams for diving on the ground and getting to the ball first, a missed foul call on a PJ Washington drive, and Washington was upset about that and got called for a technical. Despite that, the Mavericks still had a 60-54 lead at halftime behind 17 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 16 from Washington.
PJ Washington picked up where he left off by starting the second half with a three, and then Klay Thompson knocked in two threes a few possessions later. But the Pistons stayed within striking distance as Cade Cunningham started to wake up, and Malik Beasley made his second three of the game.
Detroit worked the lead down to three before Naji Marshall hit a signature floater, and then the Mavs had a four-point possession after a foul-and-one for Spencer Dinwiddie and a made technical free throw for Klay Thompson. Just like that, it was a nine-point game again. Cade Cunningham and Naji Marshall would trade baskets at the end of the third, and the Mavs would take a 91-83 lead into the final frame.
Dallas got the lead to 10 in the opening minute with a fancy behind-the-back pass from Naji Marshall to PJ Washington in a fastbreak, then got it to 12, the biggest lead of the game, on a mid-range jumper by Klay Thompson. A questionable offensive foul on a screen by PJ Washington helped turn the tides, though, and the Pistons would score six straight points to answer. Then, Cade Cunningham cut the lead to three, and we had a ball game midway through the quarter.
But the Mavs started to hit threes while Detroit was hitting twos, and that helped push the lead to seven before an and-one by Cade Cunningham. Malik Beasley cut the lead to three with a three soon after. But Kai Jones answered with a thunderous slam, and Brandon Williams hit his first basket of the game to push the lead back up to seven.
Cade Cunningham had chances to cut into the lead, but he missed a free throw and a layup (contest, albeit) in transition in the final minutes. Spencer Dinwiddie went 1/2 at the free-throw line to give the Mavs a five-point lead, but the team fouled Dennis Schroder on a drive to send him to the line, where he'd also go 1/2. Klay Thompson got ripped on the next possession, but Ausar Thompson stepped out of bounds - a big break for the Mavs. P.J. Washington went to the line after that but ALSO went 1/2.
Cade Cunningham got a quick basket at the rim before the Pistons sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the line, where he'd go 2/2. Cunningham got another quick basket before Brandon Williams sprung free for a basket and one. Again, Cunningham got to the basket, but Klay Thompson was able to get open from an immediate foul and waste some time before hitting both free throws to ice the game. After a lot of drama, the Mavericks finally picked up a win, 123-117.
Turnovers nearly cost the Mavericks in this game, as they coughed the ball up 20 times. But they shot 52.5% from the floor and 17 more free throws (36 attempts) than the Pistons (19).
Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks with a season-high 30 points and 7 assists, but P.J. Washington wasn't too far behind with 27 points. Naji Marshall (19 points, 11 rebounds), Klay Thompson (20 points), and Kai Jones (10 points, 7 rebounds) were also in double figures.
Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, but he didn't get much help from everyone else. Malik Beasley (16 points, 5/15 shooting), Jalen Duren (14 points, 9 rebounds), Ron Holland II (12 points), and Dennis Schroder (11 points) were also in double figures.
Dallas has the weekend off before playing in the Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the first game of a back-to-back.
