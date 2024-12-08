3 Takeaways From Mavericks Beating Raptors For Seventh Straight Win
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a 125-118 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, giving the Mavericks their seventh straight win. Dallas has blossomed as a legit Western Conference contender, and they've been stacking up wins recently.
Kyrie Irving started the game with 16 points in the first quarter, which helped pace the Mavs to a 70-54 halftime lead. Toronto tried to make things interesting at the end, continuing to chip away at the lead until the very end, but they never got the lead below five. Toronto may be tanking, but it's a very ethical tank with a group willing to fight until the end.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday night's win.
1. Hello, Klay Thompson!
Klay Thompson scored 20 points for just the third time this season, and he did it by hitting shots inside the arc. He was just 3/9 on three-pointers but hit five of his seven two-pointers. Dallas has been waiting for him to heat up and be more consistent from game to game. Maybe this will be what wakes him up.
2. Luka Doncic Looks More Like Himself
Doncic has had two straight games with a triple-double after not having any this season before Thursday. He was hitting no-look passes, banking in half-court shots, and just enjoying the game again. He. was laboring to start the season, but that week off he had for his wrist strain has him looking rejuvenated.
3. Not Much Help From the Bench
Dallas' bench has been really good in their recent streak, but they were quiet on Saturday night. Daniel Gafford did Daniel Gafford things, with 10 points and six rebounds, but he also had four turnovers. Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper were a combined 2/10 from the floor. Dinwiddie at least made his scoring look respectable by going 8/8 from the free-throw line, but it wasn't an ideal night for the bench despite the win. They need Naji Marshall back and soon.
