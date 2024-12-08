Mavericks Win Seventh Straight, Beat Raptors 125-118
On Saturday night, Dallas kept their good fortunes rolling behind a monster performance from their superstar point guard, Luka Doncic. He finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals as the Mavericks topped the Toronto Raptors, 125-118, at Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada – it was his second-straight triple-double recorded, indicating that he is rounding into midseason form after injuries derailed the beginning of his campaign. Dallas controlled most of the matchup, and though it got close in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks held on to win their seventh straight game and their 11th in the last 12. It is the longest winning streak they have been on since March of last season.
Kyrie Irving added 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 9-for-14 shooting, while Klay Thompson poured in 20 points on 8-for-16, finding his groove again after a couple of rough shooting nights in his last few games. Overall, the offense was clicking as the Mavericks shot 46.9% from the field overall and 37.8% from three. While big man Dereck Lively II had just seven points, he added six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, while the other center off the bench, Daniel Gafford, scored 11 points on 5-for-6 from the field.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Two-Way Prospect Explodes for 45 Points in G-League
For Toronto, the backcourt ruled the offensive end: Scottie Barnes had a monster performance as the lead initiator, dishing 14 dimes while adding 19 points and eight rebounds, while shooting guard Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 27 points, though he was just 8-for-21 from the field and 5-for-14 from three. Center Jakob Poeltl also had a big outing with 20 points, seven boards, and seven assists, and even his backup, Kelly Olynyk, had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. While Dallas did not play their best defense of the season tonight, they still managed to win behind hot shooting and timely offense.
With the loss, the Raptors fall to 7-17 on the season, which puts them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference above just Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Washington; Dallas, meanwhile, continues to climb the Western Conference ranks with their 16-8 record, placing them second behind just the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks are the hottest team in basketball at the moment, and if not for an overtime loss to the Miami Heat on November 24, they would be in the midst of a 12-game winning streak after starting the season 5-7.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Gets Honest About Dallas Mavericks 'Messed Up' Schedule
Coming off of an NBA Finals appearance last season, Dallas added to their arsenal this offseason with Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall, all of whom have been major contributors at one point or another. If they can continue to get opportunistic outings from these players, combined with the consistent production from their stars, the sky is the limit for this Mavericks team.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.