3 takeaways from Mavericks blowout home loss to Kings
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Yet, no one cared as much about the result of the game as what happened during it. Kyrie Irving left the game in the first quarter after what looked to be a brutal knee injury. He stayed in the game to hit two free throws but then was helped off the floor by Anthony Davis.
Two quarters later, Jaden Hardy crumpled to the ground after spraining his right ankle for the third time this season, and he would also have to leave the game after that. The Mavs performed admirably after Irving left, but seeing Hardy go out too took all of the wind out of their sails, and they'd be dominated from then on.
While it's hard to think about the game itself after a game like that, here are three takeaways from Monday's loss.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd discusses Kyrie Irving’s 'unlucky' injury after Mavericks-Kings
1. There are seasons from hell, then there's whatever Mavericks fans are going through this season
The Dallas Mavericks are nine months removed from a trip to the NBA Finals. Since then, they've let Derrick Jones Jr. (a fan favorite) walk in free agency, traded Luka Doncic away in the middle of the night for a minimal return, saw the key return of that trade (Anthony Davis) make it three quarters into his debut before suffering a serious injury, seen Dereck Lively II fracture his ankle and Daniel Gafford sprain his MCL, and now Kyrie Irving suffered a seemingly serious knee injury. And despite all of that, the Mavs are still raising season ticket prices for next season by an average of 8%. That's just scratching the surface of what Mavericks fans have gone through, too.
2. Kai Jones could be a real rotation player
Kai Jones signed with the Mavericks just in time to be able to play on Monday night. And he played well, scoring a career-high 21 points (his previous best was 12!!!!), shooting 9/10 from the floor, and coming down with nine rebounds. His vertical spacing adds something to the team that they've been missing since Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford went down with injuries, and Dallas was just constantly throwing lobs to Jones. Despite being on a two-way contract, he's going to be a key player for the team as they try to make a postseason push, even with the injuries.
3. The Hardy injury really killed all of the vibes
Dallas hung around after Kyrie Irving went down, only being down by 10 at halftime. But in the 8:30 after Hardy left the game, the Mavs were outscored 26-12, and that would be all she wrote. It's understandable that the vibes were nonexistent, and they've battled and stepped up through injuries all season, but they are running out of bodies.
READ MORE: Kings dominate Mavericks, 122-98, after Kyrie Irving leaves with knee injury
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter