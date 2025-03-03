Dallas Mavericks announce signing of former first-round pick to secure frontcourt
The Dallas Mavericks have been in desperate need of some frontcourt help as their three best bigs have dealt with injuries. While Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford are all supposed to be re-evaluated for their injuries on March 6th, they still needed some help, especially at center.
Dallas has tried many different things to get by in their frontcourt: playing Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper at center, signing Moses Brown to a 10-day contract (they can't sign him to a second 10-day), and bringing in Kylor Kelley on a two-way contract. Brown was productive in this stint with the Mavs, but they needed to find another solution, as they haven't trusted Kelley the last few weeks.
Dallas Mavericks Officially Announce Signing of Kai Jones
The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday evening that they have signed Kai Jones to a two-way contract. To make room for it, they waived Kylor Kelley from his two-way spot, giving them Jones, Kessler Edwards, and Brandon Williams as their three two-way players.
Jones most recently played for the LA Clippers, where he appeared in 28 games, averaging 2.2 PPG and 1.6 RPG. He was selected 19th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, but he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night for a future conditional first-round pick that didn't convey. He only lasted two years there before he was waived in October 2023. He didn't play in the 2023-24 season before resurfacing with the Clippers this season. The former Texas Longhorn is listed at 6'11", 218 pounds, and is an elite athlete. Everything else is a work-in-progress right now.
Kelley appeared in eight games for the Mavericks, his first-ever stint in the NBA, averaging 3.0 PPG and 2.6 RPG. He had a double-double in his first and only career start against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the Mavs lost that game by 43 points.
The real question is if this will cause any confusion with the coaches and players, as Kyrie Irving often goes by Kai. Now, with another Kai on the roster, who is the real Kai (it's probably Irving)?
