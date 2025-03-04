Kyrie Irving suffers serious injury in Mavericks-Kings
The Dallas Mavericks just cannot shake the injury bug. In the first quarter of Monday's matchup between the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, Kyrie Irving crumpled to the ground after banging one knee against a player, then apparently hyperextending his other knee while being fouled. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes before his teammates came and helped him up.
Irving was initially being helped to the bench, but he turned his teammates around so he could shoot the free throws. He knocked in both, then was immediately helped to the locker room by Anthony Davis and a Mavericks staffer. Here is a view of the injury.
Irving considered Kobe Bryant a mentor, and one of Bryant's famous moments was staying in the game to hit two free throws after tearing his Achilles in 2013. Irving's teammate, Klay Thompson, did a similar thing after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
Dallas has been brutalized by injuries this year. Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin, and P.J. Washington were out for this game, as the frontcourt has been decimated for the last month-plus. That's not even counting Luka Doncic's extended absence before being traded, Irving's bulging disc in his back that forced him to miss a few weeks, and many other injuries for this team.
Irving would be ruled out by the Mavericks soon after he left the floor with what they're calling a left knee sprain.
