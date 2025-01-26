Dallas Basketball

Mavs' Maxi Kleber breaks foot vs. Celtics

Maxi Kleber is the latest Dallas Mavericks player to be bit by the injury bug.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) attempts to steal the ball from Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) attempts to steal the ball from Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have been dealt another blow in the injury department.

Following his exit from the game against the Boston Celtics, Maxi Kleber was diagnosed with a broken foot.

READ MORE: Three-point barrage carries Celtics over Mavericks in NBA Finals rematch, 122-107

"Another injury blow to Dallas: Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has suffered a broken right foot and is sidelined for an extended period," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Kleber, 32, scored just one point in 11 minutes as the Mavs lost 122-107 to the Celtics.

This season, Kleber has averaged just 3.1 points per game for the Mavericks, which marks a career-low for the eighth-year pro from Germany.

With the trade deadline approaching early next month, Kleber's name has been floated as someone who can match salaries with a win-now asset for other teams, so this may have been the final appearance for the German forward in a Mavs uniform.

The Mavericks return to the court on Monday as they take on the Washington Wizards, who have the NBA's worst record. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Courtside fan left with bloody nose after being hit by basketball in Mavericks-Celtics

Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason. 

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News