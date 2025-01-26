Mavs' Maxi Kleber breaks foot vs. Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks have been dealt another blow in the injury department.
Following his exit from the game against the Boston Celtics, Maxi Kleber was diagnosed with a broken foot.
"Another injury blow to Dallas: Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has suffered a broken right foot and is sidelined for an extended period," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
Kleber, 32, scored just one point in 11 minutes as the Mavs lost 122-107 to the Celtics.
This season, Kleber has averaged just 3.1 points per game for the Mavericks, which marks a career-low for the eighth-year pro from Germany.
With the trade deadline approaching early next month, Kleber's name has been floated as someone who can match salaries with a win-now asset for other teams, so this may have been the final appearance for the German forward in a Mavs uniform.
The Mavericks return to the court on Monday as they take on the Washington Wizards, who have the NBA's worst record. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
