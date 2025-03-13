3 takeaways from Mavericks loss to De'Aaron Fox, Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks failed to complete the season sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, falling on the road 126-116. De'Aaron Fox had his best game as a Spur, putting up 32 points and 11 assists as no Maverick really stood out.
This loss drops the Mavericks to 33-34, but they're still hanging on to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Because the Phoenix Suns can't get their act together, the Mavs may be able to hold onto that spot, for better or worse.
Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's loss.
1. Brandon Williams is a hooper
Brandon Williams has been balling out for the Dallas Mavericks, and that was no different on Wednesday night. He missed Monday's game with hamstring tightness, but he returned for this one to lead the team with 19 points and 6 assists, including a nifty and-one where he went up and under the basket. Williams is playing his way into a real NBA contract this summer, whether that comes from Dallas or not.
2. Killed on the glass
Dallas hung in on the glass in the win over the Spurs on Monday, but it was a much different story on Wednesday, as San Antonio outrebounded the Mavericks 52-34. They also came down with 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points. Four Spurs had at least 6 rebounds, led by Devin Vassell with 10. No Maverick had more than 5.
3. Spurs dominated the paint
Outside of just dominating on the glass, San Antonio dominated the paint, too, with 66 paint points. Dallas did fine with 52, but allowing the Spurs to score 66 is a sign of the paint protectors they're missing.
