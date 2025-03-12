Mavs face difficult Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II injury decisions
The Dallas Mavericks are injured beyond belief, but they need to decide what to do with some players who are getting closer to the mend.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon lays out the conundrum that the Mavs have set out for themselves.
Mavs face big decisions
"The Mavs snapped a five-game slide against the Suns on Monday while barely able to suit up the league minimum eight active players. However, they remain too close to the salary cap's first apron to add another player via a 10-day contract. Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Dereck Lively II(right ankle stress fracture) are progressing toward a return, although the Mavs brass must discuss whether it makes sense to bring them back this season," MacMahon writes.
The Mavs could risk further injury to arguably their two most valuable players, all for the chance to compete in the Play-In Tournament.
Dallas likely won't reach the top six, so its path to the playoffs will go through the Play-In hoping to get the No. 8 seed to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A playoff berth may be worth it from a team morale standpoint, but in the grand scheme of everything, it may be wise just to focus on the offseason for Davis and Lively.
