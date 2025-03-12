Dallas Basketball

Mavs face difficult Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II injury decisions

Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II remain out for the Dallas Mavericks. Should they return this season?

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) react on the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are injured beyond belief, but they need to decide what to do with some players who are getting closer to the mend.

ESPN insider Tim MacMahon lays out the conundrum that the Mavs have set out for themselves.

Anthony Davi
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavs face big decisions

"The Mavs snapped a five-game slide against the Suns on Monday while barely able to suit up the league minimum eight active players. However, they remain too close to the salary cap's first apron to add another player via a 10-day contract. Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Dereck Lively II(right ankle stress fracture) are progressing toward a return, although the Mavs brass must discuss whether it makes sense to bring them back this season," MacMahon writes.

The Mavs could risk further injury to arguably their two most valuable players, all for the chance to compete in the Play-In Tournament.

Dallas likely won't reach the top six, so its path to the playoffs will go through the Play-In hoping to get the No. 8 seed to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A playoff berth may be worth it from a team morale standpoint, but in the grand scheme of everything, it may be wise just to focus on the offseason for Davis and Lively.

Published
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

