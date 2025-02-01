3 takeaways from Mavericks' road loss to Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Detroit Pistons 117-102 on Friday night, falling for the first time on this extended road trip. They have some tough games ahead and likely could've used a win here, but Cade Cunningham made sure that didn't happen, dropping 40 points to match his season-high.
Dallas didn't get much help from their bench, but Kyrie Irving wasn't efficient either, scoring 28 points on 9/23 shooting. It wasn't a very productive night for either offense, despite what the final score might indicate. They'll have some things to work on if they want to close this road stretch strongly.
Here are three takeaways from Friday's loss.
1. Too Many Turnovers, Again
For the second straight game, turnovers were a huge issue for the Mavericks, turning it over 10 more times than their opponent. They got away with it against the Pelicans, but they didn't get as lucky on Friday against Detroit. Five different Mavs had multiple turnovers, led by Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford with three each, as they ended with 16 for the game. Since Luka Doncic went out on Christmas Day, they're 22nd in turnovers at 15.2 per game. This isn't just a small stretch of poor play, it's becoming a genuine concern for the team.
2. The Rotations Were... Curious
Dante Exum played for the first time this season after dealing with a wrist injury from the preseason. He was on a minute restriction, as expected, but he played more minutes than Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Quentin Grimes. After a solid first quarter, Prosper didn't play at all in the second. Part of it is wanting to get Exum back in game shape, but winning games must also be a priority. Exum was fine, and Grimes didn't play that well when he was in there, but he also wasn't given much of a chance against his former team.
3. Poor Bench Performance Overall
Dallas' bench just didn't have a great game Friday. Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford combined for 79 points on 28/58 shooting. Not amazing, but not terrible. The bench, and I'm including Spencer Dinwiddie in this since he's usually a bench player despite starting this game, had 23 points on 9/29 shooting. Even with the injuries this team has suffered, that's inexcusable for a bench unit as talented as Dallas' is.
